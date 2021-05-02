Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.26.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

