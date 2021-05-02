Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.26.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.