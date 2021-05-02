Zacks: Analysts Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. nLIGHT posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

