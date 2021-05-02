Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.28 Million

Analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report sales of $59.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $47.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $260.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $272.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $312.25 million, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $350.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.16 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Radius Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.