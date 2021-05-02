Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post $2.24 EPS

Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $2.59. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $3.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.16. 336,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,885. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.23 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

