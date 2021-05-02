Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. Heritage Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRTG opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

