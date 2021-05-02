Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.05 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

