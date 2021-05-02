Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.53. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $89.95.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $224,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

