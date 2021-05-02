Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.31. Tenaris posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.