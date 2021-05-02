Zacks: Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. 20,587,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,514,441. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

