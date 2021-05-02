Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.65 Million

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce sales of $208.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.29 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $190.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $873.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.04 million to $894.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $922.87 million to $962.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $1,223,430. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,679. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

