Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.39 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.48. 906,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,978. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $218.87 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.