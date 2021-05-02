Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,286.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,720 shares of company stock valued at $103,286,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $297.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $153.61 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.45.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

