Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.11 Million

Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post $846.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $855.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.23 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $834.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $90.16 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $311,039.40. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,062 in the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

