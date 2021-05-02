Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 716,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,090. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.6% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

