Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Dorman Products reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.41. Dorman Products has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $113.13.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

