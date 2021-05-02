Zacks: Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. eGain posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million.

Several analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 297,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 over the last three months. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of eGain by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in eGain by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in eGain by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

