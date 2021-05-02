Zacks: Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post $37.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $51.17 million. FibroGen reported sales of $24.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $381.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.72 million to $457.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $353.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $526.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in FibroGen by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in FibroGen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. 985,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,210. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

