Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.30. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRAH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

Shares of PRAH stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.89. 626,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,951. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,677,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 111,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

