Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,608,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,206,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

SLDB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 467,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,096. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

