Zacks: Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.50. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,820,000 after acquiring an additional 114,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 67,745 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 74,909 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 488,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. 473,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

