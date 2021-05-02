Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Hold

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

ATRC opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AtriCure by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.