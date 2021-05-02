Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Shares of WATT stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Energous in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Energous by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

