Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Hold

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

