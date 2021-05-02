Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) to Hold

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $26.56 on Friday. Immunome has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

