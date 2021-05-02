Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.67.

SUI stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,348,000 after buying an additional 364,666 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after buying an additional 172,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after buying an additional 445,815 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

