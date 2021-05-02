Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Danaos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.31.

DAC opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $5,559,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at $5,441,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $3,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

