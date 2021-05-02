Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) to “Buy”

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

HAFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

HAFC stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $622.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

