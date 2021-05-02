Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

