Zealium (NZL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Zealium has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $63,726.73 and $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015717 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00016875 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $659.06 or 0.01159893 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,254,290 coins and its circulating supply is 16,254,290 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

