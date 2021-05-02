Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Decreased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.13.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $487.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

