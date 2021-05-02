Zen Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $737.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.78 or 0.00985429 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00099759 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.