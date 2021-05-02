ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Up 9% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $482.31 million and $44.17 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00282245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.11 or 0.01125434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.60 or 0.00748281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,596.66 or 0.99976181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

