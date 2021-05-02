ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.95.

ZI stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

