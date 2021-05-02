Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.
Zynex stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $514.81 million, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.