Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Zynex stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $514.81 million, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Get Zynex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zynex stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.