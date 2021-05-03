$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,760. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $551.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

