-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 132,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,674,133. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

