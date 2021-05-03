$0.07 EPS Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.