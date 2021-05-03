-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

LESL stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 916,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,665. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,087,948 shares of company stock worth $456,488,372.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Leslie’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

