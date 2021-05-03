$0.09 EPS Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.05. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCRA. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -103.30 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $220,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

