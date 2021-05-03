$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 761.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

