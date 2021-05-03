-$0.20 EPS Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

MBIO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 19,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,761. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $271.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

