$0.50 EPS Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,913. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

