-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

