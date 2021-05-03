$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,638,000 after acquiring an additional 318,277 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 308,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 242,110 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 314,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 236,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.82. 10,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,451. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

