-$0.70 EPS Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.55). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,031,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,528 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after buying an additional 211,719 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 97,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.