$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $59.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -196.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.