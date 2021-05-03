$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $0.99. ExlService posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,747,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 874.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,596,000 after purchasing an additional 89,446 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 3,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $92.38. 191,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,574. ExlService has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

