$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Prologis posted sales of $944.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 53,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 37,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD opened at $116.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $116.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

