$1.04 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Kohl’s posted earnings of ($3.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,445,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kohl’s by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 419,901 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. 45,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,877. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.