$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $651.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $594,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,509. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $213.97 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.83.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

